Survey helps District 28 search for new superintendent

Responses to a community engagement survey shaped a superintendent profile to help find a replacement for Dr. Larry Hewitt, who after 15 years is leaving Northbrook School District 28 at the end of the 2021-201 school year.

In an Oct. 28 news release from the district, it was noted that there were 458 responses to the survey, and 98 people participated in the focus groups during a monthlong period of community engagement. As of the date of the news release, 32 applications for the superintendent position had been received. Applications were accepted through Sunday, Oct. 31.

"The new superintendent profile will be used to screen candidates and present a slate of about 10 candidates for the board to review in a closed session on Nov. 9," according to the news release.

More than 2,700 teachers, support staff, administration, parents, community members and students were invited to participate in the online survey and focus groups.

"There was a real consistency to what people said," School Exec Connect Consultant Linda Yonke said in the news release.

"In particular, of the many searches I have been involved in, I have never seen parents and teachers so in sync in terms of strengths, challenges and qualities they would like to see in a superintendent.

"Respondents want the superintendent to be able to balance academic goals with social-emotional learning. A careful transition plan is important, and the new superintendent should be prepared to collaborate and respond to all constituencies," Yonke said in the release.