Schaumburg police mourn death of veteran officer after cancer fight

Schaumburg police are mourning the death of officer Ross Urso, a 21-year department veteran who died Wednesday after a 2½-year battle with cancer.

Urso, 50, served largely on the north side of the village on the midnight and day shifts.

"Ross was a great police officer who everyone respected," said Cmdr. Pat Quane, who knew Urso through his entire career. "His generosity knew no limits and he was a friend to anyone in need. He will be missed by all but never forgotten."

Besides his work as a patrol officer, Urso had served as a field training officer since 2010, helping to establish professional standards and job performance for new recruits.

He is survived by his wife, Denise, and their three children, Rossi, Jackie and Michael.

"Ross was a hardworking and dedicated officer, but more importantly, was a good person," Police Chief Bill Wolf said. "He will be missed but the excellent service he provided to the Schaumburg community will live on."

Urso's devotion to health and fitness caused his colleagues to be shocked when he was diagnosed in March 2019 with Stage 4 colon cancer that had spread to his liver.

"The guy is literally the picture of health," Officer Elliot Rose told the Daily Herald a couple months later. "He runs marathons. He won't eat out at restaurants because he's wouldn't know what was in his food."

"It was just devastating," Quane said of the diagnosis in 2019. "But everybody's first thought was about how we could support him."

During his career, Urso earned seven Honorable Mentions, five Group Citations, and many additional honors and awards. He also received many written compliments and appreciation letters from a multitude of members for his service to the community.

Officials said Urso will be remembered as a humble person who understood professionalism, exemplified the department's core values and was always there to help his colleagues.

The police station's front entrance is adorned with purple and black bunting in his memory. Officers will wear a black band across their badges in honor of Urso.

Visitation will take place from 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at Salerno's Rosedale Chapel Home, 450 W. Lake St. in Roselle.

The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at Resurrection Catholic Church at 30W350 Army Trail Road in Wayne.

Immediately after church services, the procession will travel to Mount Emblem Cemetery, 520 E. Grand Ave. in Elmhurst.