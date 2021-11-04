 

Santa will return to Woodfield Mall Nov. 11

  • The Simon Santa Photo Experience will run from Nov. 11 until Dec. 24 at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

Daily Herald report
Updated 11/4/2021 3:56 PM

Santa will arrive at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, to start the Simon Santa Photo Experience that will continue there until Christmas Eve.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made by visiting simon.com/santa.

 

Families may choose to sit with Santa or maintain social distance. Santa's helpers will wear masks throughout the duration of each visit.

The Santa Photo Experience will be open daily. Set hours vary and can be found by visiting simon.com/mall/woodfield-mall/stores/santa-photo-experience.

Woodfield Mall will also host events with Santa this season. Pet Photos are available at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, and Sunday, Nov. 28. Caring Santa will be available from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec. 12. Reservations are required at caringsantaisonhisway.splashthat.com.

