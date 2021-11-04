Prosecutors want ex-Schaumburg CEO to serve 45 days in jail for U.S. Capitol breach

Bradley Rukstales, 53, the former CEO of a Schaumburg tech firm, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to his role in the U.S. Capitol breach. Prosecutors are seeking a 45-day sentence for Rukstales. Send2Press Newswire photo

Federal prosecutors want a former Schaumburg CEO who pleaded guilty to his role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach to serve 45 days behind bars, telling a judge "there were signs of a violent riot everywhere, and he willingly joined it," the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

But an attorney for Bradley Rukstales of Inverness asked the judge for probation, calling his client's regret and remorse "sincere and genuine," and noting that Rukstales was forced to quickly leave his job and sell his ownership stake in a company "he launched and loved."

"That day, I made a terrible decision by entering the Capitol," Rukstales wrote in a letter to the judge. "As someone who has great respect for the law, police, and our public servants, I am deeply embarrassed and sorry for my actions."

• Full report at chicago.suntimes.com.