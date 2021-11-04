Dia de los Muertos at Maple School
Posted11/4/2021 7:30 AM
Maple School's eighth-grade Spanish classes teamed up with the Library Media Center to celebrate The Day of the Dead by recreating the National Museum of Mexican Art in lieu of a COVID-cancelled field trip, according to school library media specialist Jamie Holmer.
Article Comments
