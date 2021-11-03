Report: Streets of Woodfield going up for sale
Updated 11/3/2021 12:40 PM
Streets of Woodfield shopping center in Schaumburg is being put for sale, Crain's Chicago Business is reporting.
New York-based private equity firm Blackstone purchased the property six years ago, paying $168.5 million.
The property, which is across the street from Woodfield Mall, includes a Whole Foods grocery store, Dick's Sporting Goods and AMC Theatres.
