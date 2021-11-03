On second try, Mount Prospect passes "push" tax on video gambling

After a special meeting Sunday failed to produce the votes needed, Mount Prospect trustees on Tuesday passed a measure to create a "penny-per-push" tax on video gambling terminals in the village. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2016

After a false start over the weekend, Mount Prospect trustees on Tuesday approved a "penny-per-push" tax on video gambling machines.

The tax is slated to go into effect May 1, giving trustees the next six months to further research its possible impacts and determine whether to levy it.

If implemented, the tax could yield the village about $78,000 a year and be used to abate property taxes, Finance Director Amit Thakkar said. It would work by imposing a one-cent tax for every bet, or push, made on a licensed video gambling terminal in Mount Prospect.

The measure first was voted upon Sunday, when the village board held a special meeting in the wake of state lawmakers setting a Nov. 1 deadline for home rule communities to pass the tax or lose the authority to do so in the future.

But only three trustees and Mayor Paul Hoefert showed up for the special meeting. With Trustee Augie Filippone voting against it, the board didn't have the four votes needed to pass the proposal.

Filippone was again the lone no vote when the board voted to reconsider Tuesday.

Supporters said it's their responsibility to consider any revenue streams that might reduce the burden on property taxpayers.

"Any tool we have to help lower that property tax makes sense," Trustee John Matuszak said.

"I think it's our fiscal responsibility as a board to have that conversation, so I look forward to hearing more on this," Trustee Colleen Saccotelli added.

Trustee Richard Rogers scolded state legislators for forcing municipalities to act quickly over the weekend or forever lose their rights to impose the tax.

"There was no reason for them to give us a two-day window to approve whether or not we wanted to consider the tax," he said.

"$78,000 will pay the tax for 10 or 12 homes," Rogers added. "That's a big deal."

Although Tuesday's vote came after the state deadline, village officials believe that because it was a reconsideration of Sunday's vote the ordinance is valid.