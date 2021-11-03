Mount Prospect Community Band finally returns Nov. 7

The Mount Prospect Community Band, led by music director Monty Adams, performs an outdoor concert. The band will perform its first concert in 18 months Sunday, Nov. 7, at Trinity United Methodist Church. Courtesy of Mike Zarnek, 2018

Celebrate the return of the Mount Prospect Community Band as they perform their first concert in more than 18 months.

Titled "The Show Must Go On," the concert features medleys from highly successful shows such as "Fiddler on the Roof," "Kiss Me Kate," and "West Side Story," as well as some favorite marches.

The concert takes place 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 605 W. Golf Road, Mount Prospect. Admission is $5, which can be preregistered through the Mount Prospect Park District or payable at the door. Visit mppd.org for details.

The COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing restrictions halted musical performances across the country. The Community Band, along with the park district, made repeated attempts to rethink the pandemic challenges so the band could play on.

Each step forward resulted in a new step back until this past September. Indoor rehearsals were deemed impossible if three feet of required distance were to be maintained.

The idea arose to practice outdoors weekly in the Veterans Memorial Bandshell, the unofficial home of the Community Band. Extended warm weather made the practices a reality, and as the band prepared to move indoors, they were well on their way to their first concert in a very long time.

The band still delights music lovers on many levels, as proven by the steady stream of outdoor listeners that visited the band shell to enjoy the practice sessions. As the evenings grew darker and the temperatures began to drop, the band found a safe way to practice indoors.

The band is a program of the Mount Prospect Park District.