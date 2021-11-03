Ingleside woman accused of role in mail theft ring

An Ingleside woman was charged with forgery and mail fraud after, authorities said, she and others stole mail and illegally cashed checks.

Kristin A. Siminak, 34, of the 26000 block of West Lakeview Ave., was charged Tuesday with three felony counts of forgery and one felony count of mail fraud, the Lake County sheriff's office said in a news release Wednesday.

A judge set Siminak's bail at $40,000, which means she would need to put up $4,000 in cash to leave jail before her trial. Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said Wednesday that Siminak remains in jail.

According to investigators, Siminak is part of a mail theft ring where those involved would steal mail from mailboxes, chemically alter any checks they found and then have them cashed.

Antioch police arrested Siminak and one other person last Thursday in connection with the case, according to the news release. Sheriff's deputies continue to investigate and could charge more people in the future, Covelli said.

To prevent being the victim of mail theft, Covelli said, residents should consider obtaining a mailbox that requires a lock and having their post office hold their mail when they are on a trip.