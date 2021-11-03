Driver dies after crashing car into pond near Northbrook

Daily Herald report

Illinois State Police said a 42-year-old Highwood man died after crashing his SUV into a pond off Interstate 94 near Northbrook Tuesday afternoon.

Police officials said the man was driving north on I-94 near Dundee Road at about 3:30 p.m. when he lost control of a 2016 Land Rover, which careened off the road to the east and became submerged in three feet of water.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Emergency workers were able to remove the man from the vehicle, but police said he had suffered severe injuries in the crash.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name is being withheld pending notification of his family, authorities said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.