Thieves strike Northbrook Court's Louis Vuitton for second time in a month
Updated 11/2/2021 5:02 PM
For the second time in a month, the Louis Vuitton store in Northbrook Court has suffered a sizable loss, police said.
About 13 men wearing masks and gloves went into the store around 12:50 p.m. Monday and stole several items estimated to be worth more than $100,000.
The men left in three waiting vehicles. There were no injuries, and no weapons were used.
Purses and luggage worth about $66,000 were taken by eight men around 6:45 p.m. Oct. 5 from the same store, Northbrook police reported. A cellphone video captured the men running from the store.
Investigations remain open in both cases, police said.
Article Comments
