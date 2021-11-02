Fox Lake home gutted by late night fire

No injuries were reported after fire broke out Monday night in a Fox Lake home, causing significant damage and leaving the residence uninhabitable.

Fox Lake Fire Protection District officials said he fire was reported by the owner of the home on the 100 block of Forest Avenue just after 9:50 p.m.

Firefighters reported seeing light smoke upon arrival, but soon discovered the fire had spread from the chimney into the walls and attic of the two-story, single-family house.

It took almost an hour for firefighters to fully extinguish the blaze, fire officials said. Crews were on scene for more than three hours.

Firefighters had to tear out some of the ceiling to reach the fire in the attic.

No damage estimate was available Tuesday.