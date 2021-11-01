Naperville mourning off-duty death of 'outstanding' firefighter

The Naperville Fire Department is mourning the off-duty death of firefighter Alexander Gard, who died Saturday in a single-vehicle car crash in Wisconsin.

In a social media post, the fire department announced Gard's death, saying he was "respected by all." Gard, 27, joined the Naperville Fire Department in 2019 and worked out of Station 2.

"Please keep the Gard family, city of Naperville community and Naperville Fire Department in your thoughts, as we mourn the loss of an outstanding firefighter and loved member," Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis said in a statement.

Naperville Professional Firefighters Local 4302 also released a statement about Gard's death, saying the organization is "speechless and devastated right now."

Funeral arrangements are pending, according to the Naperville Fire Department and Naperville Professional Firefighters.

"Alex was one of our promising young members of our department and we are devastated by his passing," the Naperville Professional Firefighters said in a statement.