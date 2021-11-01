Mount Prospect collecting donations for Toys for Kids program

Donations of new, unwrapped toys can be made beginning Wednesday for Mount Prospect's 25th annual Toys for Kids program.

This year, organizers are specifically looking for donations for children ages 9-13. In addition to toys, the donation of gift cards to major department stores is encouraged for older children, as the program provides gifts for children up to age 17.

"This event helps to relieve financial stress so parents can enjoy the holidays with their children, said Julie Kane, director of Mount Prospect's Human Services Department. "For some children, this is one of the few gifts they receive to open on the holiday."

The program will serve those residents that have been assisted throughout this year in the Emergency Assistance Program. The gift distribution will be a drive-through event, where families can drive through to pick up their gifts in order to maintain safe social distancing.

Toy and Gift Card Donations can be dropped off at Fire Station 12, 1601 W. Golf Road; Fire Station 13, 111 E. Rand Road (vestibule off Rand Road; and Fire Station 14, 2000 E. Kensington Road. For more information, visit www.mountprospect.org or call (847) 870-5660.