Authorities identify three killed in Lisle crash Saturday

DuPage County authorities on Monday identified the victims of a fiery, two-vehicle crash in Lisle early Saturday morning that killed three.

Andrew Purtill, 46, of Aurora, Geovanny Alvarez, 22, of Naperville, and Graciela Leanos, 21, of Shorewood, all died from injuries suffered in the crash, which occurred about 1:18 a.m. Saturday the intersection of Warrenville Road and Navistar Drive.

Lisle police said the crash appeared to be a T-bone collision, but have released few other details. They are continuing to investigate, along with the DuPage MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team.

Authorities said Purtill was pronounced dead at the scene in one of the cars involved.

Alvarez and Leanos were passengers in the second vehicle, which was on fire approximately 200 yards from the intersection when first responders arrived early Saturday.

Alvarez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leanos was taken to Advocate Aurora Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where she later died from her injuries.

A family member of Leanos has created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for funeral expenses.

The driver of the second vehicle, a Naperville man in his 20s, is in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Lisle Police Investigations Unit at (630) 271-4200.