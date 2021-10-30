Three people killed in Lisle crash

Three people were killed in a fiery crash early Saturday in Lisle. Police are seeking information on the crash.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. at Warrenville Road and Navistar Drive, Lisle police reported in a news release.

Officers found the driver of one of the vehicles dead at the scene. Police said he was in his 40s and lived in Aurora.

There were three people in the other vehicle, about 200 yards away from the crash, and on fire. The front-seat passenger, a man in his 20s, was dead. A back-seat passenger, a female in her 20s from Shorewood, was taken to Advocate Aurora Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle is in stable condition at an unspecified hospital.

Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to call the Lisle Police Investigations Unit at (630) 271-4200.