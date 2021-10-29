Schaumburg trying to acquire site around pond near commercial area

Schaumburg officials have begun the process of acquiring this 6.6-acre site dominated by a pond north of Golf Road that they've already been maintaining since the commercial property owners association that used to do so dissolved. The acquisition effort is based on the premise that no one has been paying taxes on the property for years. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Schaumburg officials are seeking to acquire a 6.6-acre site dominated by a pond which the village has already been maintaining since at least 2012.

If successful, the village would not have to pay any money for the property along the Golf Road commercial corridor.

The acquisition process started this week is being conducted through Cook County and is based on documentation that no taxes have been paid on the property for many years.

Though the site's official address is 436 Golf Road, it's actually located a bit north of that commercial area near the Kohl's store at the southwest corner of Remington and Basswood roads.

"The village would like to continue to maintain the common area to the benefit of the surrounding commercial property owners, and to do so, it must obtain title to the property," Schaumburg Director of Communications and Outreach Allison Albrecht said.

The financial means of supporting maintenance of the site would be through the establishment of a special service area recognizing the benefit to those neighboring commercial properties, she added.

The site was previously maintained by the Woodfield Business Center Property Owners Association, which dissolved, Albrecht said. More recently, it was the subject of a lawsuit involving the Woodfield Business Center in which the village attempted to clarify ownership of the property in the name of the surrounding property owners, but that lawsuit has concluded without a change in title to the site.

Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly said it's been an area recognized for passive recreation, and he's seen people walking and eating lunch there. Though the village already has been maintaining the site, mowing the lawn and removing trash, he believes a further cleanup and perhaps the addition of more benches and other enhancements may be in order.

While the village is in the best position to acquire the site, Dailly said he wasn't sure whether it's the best public body to hold onto it long-term.

"Ultimately, I'd prefer the village not own it, that it perhaps go to the park district," he said.