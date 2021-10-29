Car stuck on tracks near Mount Prospect causing Metra delays
Updated 10/29/2021 8:21 PM
Metra is warning commuters of extensive delays as a result of a car stuck on the tracks near Mount Prospect.
Shortly after 7 p.m., Metra tweeted that inbound and outbound trains had been halted.
A Metra spokesperson said there was no accident involving a train. He had no further information.
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.