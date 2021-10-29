Apartment complex will install cameras after fatal shooting in Roselle

In the wake of a fatal shooting earlier this month, Spring Hill Apartments in Roselle will install security cameras on the premises.

The shooting on Oct. 17 remains unsolved.

After meeting this week with owners and property managers at the complex, village officials said Spring Hill will install cameras near entrances and parking lots. The owners also will remove bushes and landscaping near windows that obstruct residents' views of the sidewalks and street.

"The safety of residents is of utmost importance to the village of Roselle," the village said in a statement. "We are committed to community outreach efforts that ensure that public safety best practices are in place throughout Roselle. When a crime is committed in our community, we strive to work collaboratively with residents, business owners, and other groups to review protocols and make recommendations for improvement."

Roselle police say officers responded about 9:40 p.m. Oct. 17 for reports of shots fired on the 300 block of Springhill Drive. When they arrived, they found Johnnie Evans Jr. unconscious in his apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, where he died. No arrests have been made.

Spring Hill Apartments representatives could not be reached for comment.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police at (630) 671-4027.