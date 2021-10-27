Schaumburg police investigate carjacking near Woodfield Mall

Schaumburg police are investigating a carjacking in a parking lot near Woodfield Mall Tuesday evening.

Police said a dark blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata with Illinois license plates AH12344 was stolen by two men armed with handguns about 8:30 p.m.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and we are thoroughly reviewing this incident," Sgt. Karen McCartney said.

The suspects fled east from the mall with a silver or gray Lexus following them.