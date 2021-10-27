 

Authorities: Man harassed Wayne village president over Ludwig the dog shooting

  • Wayne Village President Eileen Phipps

    Wayne Village President Eileen Phipps

  • Ludwig, a Dogo Argentino, was shot to death Aug. 10 in Wayne, sparking protests, a lengthy police investigation and now, authorities say, threats against the village's mayor and her husband.

    Ludwig, a Dogo Argentino, was shot to death Aug. 10 in Wayne, sparking protests, a lengthy police investigation and now, authorities say, threats against the village's mayor and her husband. Courtesy of Joe Petit

  • "Justice for Ludwig" signs popped up across the suburbs in August and September following the deadly shooting of the dog by its neighbor.

    "Justice for Ludwig" signs popped up across the suburbs in August and September following the deadly shooting of the dog by its neighbor. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, August 2021

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 10/27/2021 10:05 AM

A Schaumburg man is charged with threatening Wayne Village President Eileen Phipps over her husband's deadly shooting of his next-door-neighbor's dog, Ludwig.

James M. Valent faces two misdemeanor counts of harassment by telephone stemming from calls made Aug. 18 referencing Phipps' husband, Hal Phipps, according to DuPage County court records.

 

The charges allege that at 7:52 a.m. and 8:05 a.m. that day, Valent called Wayne village hall and, in a deep whisper, said "Hal Phipps they're coming for him, he's so (expletive)."

Valent, 50, of the 100 block of Wolcott Court, is free after posting bond Oct. 22. He is scheduled to return to court Nov. 22.

The Aug. 10 shooting of Ludwig, a Dogo Argentino breed, sparked outrage in Wayne and across the area. Online groups formed, protests and vigils were held, demands for Eileen Phipps' resignation were made, and signs reading "Justice for Ludwig" were posted throughout the suburbs.

People have donated $3,139 to a GoFundMe campaign to help Petit pay for the signs and legal bills.

Ludwig's owner, Joe Petit, accused Hal Phipps of shooting his dog without justification. Phipps contended that the dog was on his property and threatening him, so he shot in self-defense.

Hal Phipps had also reported being bitten by one of Petit's dogs in June, on his property. Petit received two tickets in that case, which are pending in DuPage County court.

After an investigation by the Kane County sheriff's office, State's Attorney Jamie Mosser announced Sept. 15 that Phipps was justified and would not face charges.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Kane County state's attorney empathizes with dog lovers frustrated with Wayne shooting
Related Article
Kane County state's attorney empathizes with dog lovers frustrated with Wayne shooting
 
Kane prosecutor: No charges for shooting dog because neighbor was justified in his fear of attack
Related Article
Kane prosecutor: No charges for shooting dog because neighbor was justified in his fear of attack
 
'We're waiting for justice for Ludwig and Joe': Vigil calls for action for dog shot in Wayne
Related Article
'We're waiting for justice for Ludwig and Joe': Vigil calls for action for dog shot in Wayne
 
Some Wayne residents urging village trustees to discuss dog's fatal shooting
Related Article
Some Wayne residents urging village trustees to discuss dog's fatal shooting
 
'Justice for Ludwig' campaign boosts social media support for Wayne dog that was shot
Related Article
'Justice for Ludwig' campaign boosts social media support for Wayne dog that was shot
 
Wayne president staying, despite calls for resignation after her husband killed neighbor's dog
Related Article
Wayne president staying, despite calls for resignation after her husband killed neighbor's dog
 
Kane County sheriff's office investigating fatal dog shooting involving Wayne president's husband
Related Article
Kane County sheriff's office investigating fatal dog shooting involving Wayne president's husband
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 