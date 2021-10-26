Wheaton Warrenville South worker charged with sexually assaulting child

A student supervisor at Wheaton Warrenville South High School has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Cesar Navarro, 63, of the 3S300 block of Warren Avenue, was arrested on Oct. 22.

The high school's principal notified parents on Tuesday an employee had been arrested, and that it did not involve any of the school's students. The statement did not mention the employee's name. It said the worker has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the case.

"We will continue to cooperate with our local authorities in any of their investigations to assist in resolving this matter," Principal Scott McDermott wrote.

The Wheaton Warrenville District 200 website lists Navarro as a student supervisor at the school. Student supervisors help maintain order in the school, such as monitoring student traffic in hallways, according to a job description for the position.

The charges, brought by the DuPage County state's attorney's child advocacy unit, allege that between June 1 and Sept. 25, Navarro sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl.

Bail was set at $500,000, and he would need to post $50,000 bond to be released from the DuPage County jail.

If Navarro posts bond, he is to have no contact with the girl and no contact with any child under the age of 18.