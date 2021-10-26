Schaumburg man ID'd as victim of fatal Elgin shooting

The man killed in a shooting Monday morning in Elgin has been identified.

The victim was 38-year-old Francisco Reyes-Hernandez of Schaumburg, the Kane County coroner's office announced on Tuesday.

Elgin police said they have no new information to release about the shooting, which happened at 2:11 a.m. on the 200 block of North Jackson Street.

Three men were shot. Reyes-Hernandez died a short time later at Amita St. Joseph Hospital. A second man sustained a serious injury, and the third had a nonlife-threatening injury, officials said.

Authorities say it appears people were at a house when an argument started and the shooting occurred. The suspects fled before police arrived.

On Tuesday, police also said they had no new information to release about a shooting that occurred early Sunday.

The shooting happened at 1:52 a.m. Sunday during an argument at a street race in an industrial complex at Commerce Drive and Tollgate Road. One man was seriously hurt; the other two had nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.