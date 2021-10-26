Report: Student says District 202 teacher made racist, offensive remarks during class

Lisle Unit District 202 school board members said they will investigate claims of racism made by a student Monday against a teacher during a recent class. Rick West | Staff Photographer, May 2018

Lisle Unit District 202 school board members are investigating students' claims that a high school teacher made racist and other offensive remarks during a recent class, WGN News is reporting.

The student, a sophomore, spoke at Monday's school board meeting and complained the unidentified teacher made offensive statements about Muslims, immigrants and Indigenous people for 25 minutes during the class and ended it with profanity.

Former students and parents also spoke about ongoing issues with bullying and harassment at the school not being addressed by administrators.

WGN reported board President Daniel Helderle promised an investigation during the meeting.

"That's unacceptable what I'm hearing here," he said. "The goal of the district is to have a healthy and safe and nurturing environment. Doesn't sound like it from what you've been saying."