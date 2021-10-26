New York juvenile charged in threat made against Naperville North

A juvenile in New York has been charged with aggravated harassment in connection with a phone threat made Oct. 15 against Naperville North High School.

The Naperville Police Department made the announcement Tuesday, a week after Naperville Unit District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges said a suspect was being investigated. Naperville police officials said the New York Police Department now has jurisdiction over the case.

"The Naperville Police Department will continue to tirelessly investigate and pursue charges against anyone who makes a threat to our schools," said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres in a statement. "No matter what their intentions might be, individuals who make these types of threats rob this community of its sense of safety, and this department will never take such actions lightly."

Naperville North was put on soft lockdown because of the threat, and school was dismissed early that day. The Naperville Police Department continues to investigate a bomb threat made Sept. 22 against Naperville North and a general threat made against Naperville high schools on Oct. 18.

Anyone with information regarding the recent threats is encouraged to call Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.

"We are grateful for our continued partnership with the Naperville Police Department, which has allowed us to react swiftly and appropriately to security threats, while continuing to ensure the safety of our stakeholders," Bridges said in a statement.