 

Weekend closes on rainy, gloomy note

  • Shoppers hustle through the rain Sunday afternoon at the Wheeling Target store.

    Shoppers hustle through the rain Sunday afternoon at the Wheeling Target store. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

  • A shopper dons a poncho through persistent rain Sunday afternoon at the Wheeling Target store.

    A shopper dons a poncho through persistent rain Sunday afternoon at the Wheeling Target store. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

 
Kevin Schmit
 
 
Updated 10/24/2021 6:43 PM

After a picture-perfect fall day on Saturday, the weekend closed with a rain-filled, gloomy Sunday that led to weather alerts and forced outdoor events to be altered.

A flood watch went into effect Sunday afternoon for Cook, DuPage and Will counties through late Sunday night due to waves of rain and thunderstorms forecast for the area. The National Weather Service said rainfall amounts between two and four inches were expected, with isolated higher amounts possible.

 

More rain is expected Monday morning, with highs between 46 and 52 degrees, the National Weather Service reported.

The persistent rain made it difficult for scheduled outdoor events to continue Sunday. The Naperville Park District shifted plans for the return of its Halloween Happening -- canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- from a day filled with children's games and activities to an opportunity for families to brave the weather and visit the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion for a goody bag with treats.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 