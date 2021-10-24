Weekend closes on rainy, gloomy note

A shopper dons a poncho through persistent rain Sunday afternoon at the Wheeling Target store. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Shoppers hustle through the rain Sunday afternoon at the Wheeling Target store. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

After a picture-perfect fall day on Saturday, the weekend closed with a rain-filled, gloomy Sunday that led to weather alerts and forced outdoor events to be altered.

A flood watch went into effect Sunday afternoon for Cook, DuPage and Will counties through late Sunday night due to waves of rain and thunderstorms forecast for the area. The National Weather Service said rainfall amounts between two and four inches were expected, with isolated higher amounts possible.

More rain is expected Monday morning, with highs between 46 and 52 degrees, the National Weather Service reported.

The persistent rain made it difficult for scheduled outdoor events to continue Sunday. The Naperville Park District shifted plans for the return of its Halloween Happening -- canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- from a day filled with children's games and activities to an opportunity for families to brave the weather and visit the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion for a goody bag with treats.