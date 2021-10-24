The Week That Was: Fritzl's closes in Lake Zurich, stranger punches Cary boy near bus stop

Owners Rob and Peter Tschurtz said they closed Fritzl's in Lake Zurich largely due to staffing troubles. Daily Herald File Photo

Fritzl's European Restaurant & Pub, a German cuisine mainstay for 36 years on Route 12 in Lake Zurich, has closed. "As we have said many times over the years, "SCHNITZEL HAPPENS!" the eatery's owners said in their announcement. They said couldn't continue given staffing shortages.

Amita Health is splitting up its massive network of hospitals and care centers throughout Chicago and the suburbs, the company said Thursday. Amita was founded in April 2015 as a faith-based joint operating company composed of AdventHealth and Alexian Brothers Health System that operated nine hospitals in the Northwest and West suburbs. That's grown to 19 acute and specialty hospitals in Illinois.

Schaumburg officials Monday recommended following the lead of Hanover Park and Joliet in trying to stay ahead of pending state legislation that may limit their ability to impose an additional tax on video gambling machines. The "push tax" would charge a penny for every push or spin of a video gambling machine.

McHenry County and Cary officials have approved an agreement allowing the county to take ownership of the Cary village hall and convert it into a police training center. Both boards unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding at their respective meetings on Tuesday.

A 12-year-old student arrived at Cary Junior High School Tuesday morning with injuries he said he suffered when a stranger punched him without provocation as he walked to his bus stop, Lake County sheriff's police said.

An Arlington Heights advisory panel Wednesday night narrowly endorsed a shelter care home's proposed relocation to a neighborhood of residents who largely oppose the move. The plan commission voted 5-4 to recommend allowing Shelter Inc. to operate its Transitional Living Program for males ages 17 to 21 inside a duplex at 207-209 E. Valley Lane.

A developer plans to pour $2 million into the vacant former AT&T call center in downtown Arlington Heights and convert it into a multi-tenant office and retail building. Arlington Heights-based Ketone Partners closed on the purchase of the two-story building at 44 S. Vail Ave. this summer.

A snake native to Africa was removed Wednesday from the Herrick Lake Forest Preserve in Wheaton after a visitor found the reptile coiled beneath her car.

Search for new CEO of Morton Arboretum

The Morton Arboretum has hired a recruiting firm and formed a search committee to help find a successor to President and CEO Gerard Donnelly. Donnelly plans to retire in September 2022 after more than three decades at the helm.

The week ahead: Schaumburg weighs new gambling tax

Schaumburg village trustees on Tuesday will consider creating a new "push tax" that would charge a penny for every push or spin of a video gambling machine in town. If approved, the tax would triple the revenue gambling machines generate for the village every year, officials say.

The week ahead: Special Lake Zurich meeting

The Lake Zurich Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will hold a special meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss reformatting the village's event sponsorship opportunities and the Give Where You Live Program.

The week ahead: Dist. 204 boundaries

The next boundary committee meeting for Indian Prairie Unit District 204 is slated for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Still Middle School in Aurora. This is the last boundary meeting before public forums on Nov. 8, 9 and 10 at the District 204 high schools. The school board could vote on a boundary plan as early as January.

The week ahead:

City buildings discussion

Geneva alderman will meet Monday night to talk about the costs of repairing and updating seven city buildings. The special committee of the whole meeting will be at City Hall, 22 S. First St. A consultant assessed City Hall, the public works building, the fire stations, the sewage treatment plant and the police department earlier this year.