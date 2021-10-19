Sheriff: Cary student punched by stranger while walking to bus stop

A 12-year-old student arrived at Cary Junior High School Tuesday morning with injuries he said he suffered when a man punched him as he walked to his bus stop, Lake County sheriff's police said.

The boy told deputies he was on his way to the bus stop in the area of West Pittner Avenue and Hickory Nut Grove Road near Cary when the stranger struck him in the face without provocation at about 7:30 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. The man then fled to a nearby wooded area, the boy told deputies.

The student was not seriously injured.

The boy described the man as being Hispanic, in his late 20s and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black athletic shoes.

Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said deputies do not have a suspect. Deputies searched the area and talked to several residents who live near the bus stop, Covelli added.

Authorities are asking residents in the area to review their home video surveillance to see if they captured images that may be helpful in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at (847) 549-5200.