Remains found at forest preserve identified as Elmhurst man missing for 14 months

The DuPage County Coroner's Office confirmed Sunday that human remains found in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve near Darien are of Jacob Cefolia, a 50-year-old Elmhurst man who had been missing since August 2020.

After an autopsy was performed on Saturday, a forensic specialist examined dental records and confirmed the identity. A cause and manner of death have not been determined and remains under investigation, according to the coroner's office.

Workers found the remains Friday south of a campground in the forest preserve.

Cefolia's ex-wife reported the United Airlines executive missing in early August 2020 when he failed to pick up his children for a scheduled visit. Cefolia's car was located outside the forest preserve, but forest preserve police, other police agencies and volunteers failed to find Cefolia despite numerous searches last year.

According to ABC 7, Cefolia routinely ran in the forest preserve. Other news media, including People magazine, reported that Elmhurst police had searched Cefolia's house in connection with an unspecified criminal investigation shortly before he disappeared.