Lake in the Hills to host Lights On Afterschool event

The village of Lake in the Hills will join the national Lights On Afterschool celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the village hall parking lot, 600 Harvest Gate.

It is one of more than 8,000 events across the nation and one of 40 in Illinois.

"Lights On Afterschool showcases the benefits that after-school programming provides to working families throughout our community," said Kristi Brewer, recreation supervisor. "Afterschool programs offer parents a safe, educational environment for their children and provide children with opportunities to grow academically, discover new interests and socialize with their peers."

Visit 30 activity tables, join in activities for parents and children, take on the Lights On Afterschool Light Bulb Challenge and more.

Participants may reserve free tickets online through the village's CommunityPass page atbit.ly/LITHLightsOnAfterSchool, by phone at (847) 960-7400 or in-person at the village hall. Attendees are also welcome to drop-in on the day of the event.