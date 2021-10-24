62-year-old man struck by car while driving riding mower

A 62-year-old man was critically injured Saturday night when the riding mower he was driving on Route 59 in unincorporated Lake Villa was struck by a car.

According to officials from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the man was driving his mower at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday when a Ford Escape driven by a 40-year-old Spring Grove woman struck the mower near the intersection of Route 59 and Amber Way.

After a preliminary investigation, sheriff's officials said that area of Route 59 is unlit, there were no lights activated on the riding mower and the injured man was wearing dark-colored clothing.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, according to sheriff's officials. The driver of the Ford Escape and three children in the car were uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.