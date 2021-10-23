Northbrook woman gives 'Wheel of Fortune' a spin, donates winnings to Misericordia

Northbrook's Bonnie Romniak won $9,800 on the "Wheel of Fortune" but had bigger goals. Carol Kaelson/Califon Productions

With a pitch like hers, there was no way Bonnie Romniak could be denied an appearance on "Wheel of Fortune."

The retired teacher and librarian, who lives in Northbrook with her husband, Bob, appeared Tuesday on the classic ABC game show as part of its "Great American Cities" week, highlighting Chicago. She was joined by Gina Evans of Chicago and Bartlett's Jake Barrutia on the "Wheel" episode taped Sept. 2 in Culver City, California.

Along with an online application and virtual audition, contestants had to submit a video explaining why they'd be good guests.

"They tell you, 'Don't tell us what's on your bucket list, don't tell us you've watched all your life. Tell us something unique to you,'" Bonnie said.

One of the Romniaks' three adult children, Christopher, inspired her submission.

"In the mid-'90s came out a toy by Tiger (Electronics), a 'Wheel of Fortune' handheld game," Bonnie Romniak said. "Christopher plays that game all the time. We probably own four of them because if one breaks we need to have another in reserve."

"When I did my video I held up this game and I told them that, and I said my son plays this game every day. Wouldn't it be great if he could see his mom on 'Wheel of Fortune'?"

The decision-makers thought so, too, especially since Romniak would donate any cash winnings to Misericordia, where Christopher, who has developmental disabilities, has lived for 11 years.

He's a veteran Special Olympics athlete who's worked multiple jobs within and outside the large Misericordia campus, a charity of the Archdiocese of Chicago. Among other things, Christopher has been a fan greeter at White Sox games and worked in the charity's on-campus recycling and coffee-packing programs.

He did get to see his mom on the "Wheel of Fortune," with his friends at a watch party at Misericordia. The Romniaks picked up Bonnie's mother, Ann, and watched the program from the Homer Glen home of their other son, Brian, so 1-year-old granddaughter Clara Rose could stay put. Bob and Bonnie's daughter, Katie, joined them.

Romniak ended up winning $9,800. She could have earned a $7,500 trip to Mexico, but Barrutia got there first.

"I was ready to pounce on the 'Prize Puzzle.' I knew the answer (flame broiled sirloin steak). On my second or third turn I knew what it was, and the fella next to me beat me to it," Bonnie said.

Barrutia also won $15,550 in cash prizes.

COVID-19 affected the normal "Wheel of Fortune" guest experience. Contestants were required to provide a negative COVID test, and no other family member was allowed to attend. The audience was composed solely of contestants from the six "Wheel" episodes taped Sept. 2 in the Culver City studio.

Rather than a green room, a portion of a parking garage was roped off and appointed with socially distanced tables and chairs. Eventually, the contestants were brought into the "Jeopardy" studio for the taping.

"As we were sitting there waiting for things to begin, walking by was this lady in a jogging suit and a pony tail," Romniak said. "It was Vanna (White). She said 'Hi' to everybody, 'I'm glad you're here, have a good time.'"

Romniak didn't remember exactly what she said to host Pat Sajak, which had her feeling a little "scary" before seeing Tuesday's show.

"The whole experience was extraordinary," Romniak said. "They took good care of us in the studio. But the wheel was very hard to spin. It felt like it needed a little WD-40 on it."