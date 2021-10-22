Villa Park police surround apartment building for hours Friday

A Villa Park police response and community alert were still in effect late Friday after starting in the afternoon for a possibly armed, barricaded person on the 300 block of North Ardmore Avenue.

The person was believed to be in an apartment which police officers surrounded. The public was advised to avoid the area until further notice.

ABC 7 Chicago reported that authorities said the barricaded person was wanted by Wheaton police but revealed no further details.

Neighbors were advised to shelter in place, while Metra trains were no longer stopping at the nearby station during the standoff, according to ABC7.