Villa Park police surround apartment building for hours Friday
Updated 10/22/2021 10:29 PM
A Villa Park police response and community alert were still in effect late Friday after starting in the afternoon for a possibly armed, barricaded person on the 300 block of North Ardmore Avenue.
The person was believed to be in an apartment which police officers surrounded. The public was advised to avoid the area until further notice.
ABC 7 Chicago reported that authorities said the barricaded person was wanted by Wheaton police but revealed no further details.
Neighbors were advised to shelter in place, while Metra trains were no longer stopping at the nearby station during the standoff, according to ABC7.
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.