No injuries in Ingleside barn fire

Fox Lake Fire Protection District officials said no injuries were reported in a Thursday evening blaze that damaged a recreational vehicle and an open air pole barn in Ingleside.

Firefighters were called to a home on the 36000 block of North Helendale Road at 6:15 p.m. and encountered heavy fire from the barn upon arrival.

It took about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire, but firefighters remained on the scene for nearly two hours, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The barn was rendered uninhabitable.