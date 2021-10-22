Missing Wauconda woman last seen in Buffalo Grove

Wauconda and Illinois State Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 68-year-old woman last seen driving her vehicle in Buffalo Grove at 9 p.m. Thursday.

Julia "Jean" Olsberg has a condition that places her in danger, according to Friday's Endangered Missing Person Advisory.

Olsberg is white, stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. She has brown hair and was wearing a tan raincoat, a white long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Olsberg was driving a silver 2019 Honda HRV with Illinois license plate BZ88635.

Anyone with information regarding Olsberg's whereabouts should call the Wauconda Police Department at (847) 526-2421 or dial 911.