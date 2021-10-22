Hampshire man dies after crash near Schaumburg
Updated 10/22/2021 12:01 PM
Authorities say a 57-year-old Hampshire man was killed when the car he was driving on Interstate 90 near Schaumburg Thursday hit a guardrail and overturned.
Illinois State Police said the man was driving alone westbound on I-90 near the Roselle Road exit just after 4 p.m. when he apparently lost control of the vehicle and hit a guardrail, which caused the vehicle to overturn.
The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the driver as Charles Finch.
Finch was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
Investigators were on scene for nearly four hours before all lanes of westbound I-90 were reopened.
