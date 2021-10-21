Leaky roof at new Mount Prospect police station could cost $3 million to replace

Leaks and other problems with the roof at the new Mount Prospect police station could lead the village to spending as much as $3 million to replace it. The station opened last summer, after the village spent about $30 million to purchase and renovate a former industrial building. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2020

Leaks and other roof problems at the new Mount Prospect police station could force officials to plug a $3 million hole in the village's capital budget.

The station at 911 E. Kensington Road opened in June 2020, after the village spent about $30 million to purchase and renovate a former industrial building in the Kensington Business Center.

Public Works Director Sean Dorsey said that about half the roof was replaced as part of the renovation, but the problems are occurring in the other half.

"So it's one of those things where, dang it, the thing you didn't touch is the thing that is causing problems," Dorsey said.

The roof is not in danger of collapse, he added.

The roof problems became public this week during a joint meeting of the village board and finance commission.

"There's $3 million in here for the police station roof replacement? Not a typo, right?" Finance Commission member Vince Grochocinski said while reviewing the public works department's budget proposal. "That's the brand-new police station?"

While leaks have been patched, consultants including a roof architect have examined the building, and the village is weighing long-term solutions, including a full roof replacement.

Dorsey said Thursday that the $3 million line item in the village's capital budget is a placeholder and is more likely to apply to the 2025 or 2026 budget.

The capital budget is evaluated every year and continually adjusted, so that some items move up or down on the priority list as needed, he said.

"We need to do more work on figuring out exactly what needs to be done and what the cost is," Dorsey added.