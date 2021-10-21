Crash cleared that closed busy Wauconda intersection

A multi-vehicle crash in the intersection of Route 176 and Fairfield Road in Wauconda has been cleared and the intersection reopened.

At least two cars were involved in a crash reported at about 6:30 a.m. today in the intersection of Route 176 and Fairfield Road in Wauconda, according to the traffic-monitoring website sigalert.com.

No immediate reports of injuries were available.