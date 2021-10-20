Winfield Road to close for pedestrian bridge installation at hospital

A portion of Winfield Road by Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital is scheduled to be closed on Saturday for the construction of a new pedestrian bridge.

The pedestrian bridge over Winfield Road will connect the hospital campus to an under-construction parking garage across the street. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Winfield Road will be closed most of the day between Geneva and High Lake roads, with flaggers redirecting traffic at those intersections.

If there is inclement weather, the work will happen on Sunday.

The construction of the pedestrian bridge construction will have an impact on the hospital's main entrance.

Visitors should enter and exit the hospital campus from the south/outpatient entrance on Jewell Road. The women's and children's entrance on Winfield Road will remain open, while ambulances will have access to the north and south sides of the hospital campus.

Once the initial work is completed, traffic patterns along Winfield Road will be changed for several months. Starting Monday, only two lanes of traffic -- one for northbound and one for southbound traffic -- will be open at the site to allow for continued work on the bridge.

Construction of the 872-space parking structure and pedestrian bridge is part of the first phase of the Winfield Town Center redevelopment. The garage's ground floor will feature retail space with three upper floors for parking. The parking structure is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022.

Early site work has also begun on a three-story medical office building with first-floor retail at Church Street and South High Lake Road.

For more information on Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, visit http://news.nm.org/locations/central-dupage-hospital.