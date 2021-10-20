Northbrook Brewfest hits the spot

COURTESY OF THE NORTHBROOK PARK DISTRICTNorthbrook Park District board Commissioner Jeff Simon and his wife, Patti.

COURTESY OF THE NORTHBROOK PARK DISTRICTAn unidentified reveler is excited to make her own pretzel necklace.

COURTESY OF THE NORTHBROOK PARK DISTRICTVeteran Chicago band Maggie Speaks brought the funk and other genres to the Brewfest stage in Village Green Park.

COURTESY OF THE NORTHBROOK PARK DISTRICTEnjoying the inaugural Northbrook Brewfest, from the Village of Northbrook are (from left) trustees Johanna Hebl, Heather Ross, Dan Pepoon and Village President Kathryn Ciesla; and from the Northbrook Park District, board Vice President Lisa Chalem, President Mary Ann Chambers, and commissioners Jeff Simon, Michael Schyman, Michael Ziering and Michael Goodman.

This one was for the adults.

More than 500 people, 21 and older, enjoyed the inaugural Northbrook Brewfest at Village Green Park the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 16.

A combined effort of the Village of Northbrook and the Northbrook Park District, Brewfest featured tasting of craft beers from 15 breweries nationwide, from Oregon's Hop Valley to Delaware's Dogfish Head, plus local craft breweries including Two Brothers, Ravinia Brewery and Smylie Brothers.

The $45 ticket price provided 15 5-ounce beer-tasting tickets, a tasting glass, games and activities such as inflatable ax throwing and coaster decorating, promotional giveaways and a free raffle.

Chicago band Maggie Speaks, which over 23 years has delivered its diverse repertoire to Sydney, Venice and other international stops, played in the park at Shermer and Meadow roads. People were able to purchase food from the Louis B. Fresh food truck, provided by Northbrook's own Little Louie's restaurant right across Shermer Road.

Like the beer, the adults-only event hit the spot. Tickets sold out in advance, causing organizers to sell additional $15 access-only tickets that did not include any tasting tickets.