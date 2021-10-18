Some Roselle residents voice concerns about townhouse development

Lexington Homes LLC is seeking village approval to construct an 11-building townhouse development along Rodenburg Road in Roselle. Courtesy of Lexington Homes LLC

Some Roselle residents are raising concerns about plans to build townhouses on the west side of the village.

Lexington Homes LLC is seeking permission from the village to construct an 11-building, 64-unit townhouse development on 34 acres along Rodenburg Road, south of the railroad tracks.

The village board will review the plan Oct. 25. But some residents made public comments about the proposal last week.

Patricia Huntington, who lives near the property, told village trustees that she's concerned about traffic safety. She said there have been several close calls, and the traffic situation may get worse over time.

"When you cross that street, you are taking your life into your own hands," Huntington said.

Mayor David Pileski said Rodenburg Road would get a complete overhaul that will include widening the road and adding curbs. He also said officials plan to review the speed limit.

Resident Ryan Hersington said he has mixed feelings about the development. While he understands and supports the village bringing more residents and taxpayers to Roselle, he is concerned about the environmental impact.

"They took out 150 trees from this area and only putting in 39 trees," Hersington said. "I understand this is a complex thing, and it's not easy to get done. But I'm not OK with the destruction. I don't think the village board really considered the noise issue as well."

If built, the townhouse development would be dubbed "Timberleaf." It's expected to attract young professionals with families to Roselle.