Roselle man shot dead in apartment complex Sunday night

A Roselle man died after being shot multiple times Sunday night in his apartment, authorities said. Roselle police say officers responded about 9:40 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired on the 300 block of Springhill Drive. When they arrived, they found Johnnie Evans Jr. unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds in his apartment. Evans was transported to the Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, where he later died.

Roselle police officers and detectives are being assisted in the investigation by the forensic unit and investigators from the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team.

A statement by the Roselle Police Department says there is no reason to believe there is any threat to the public. Authorities are treating it as an isolated incident.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police at (630) 671-4027.