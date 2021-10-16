Wheaton police searching for bank robbery suspect

Wheaton police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Saturday morning at the BMO Harris Bank, authorities said.

Police arrived at 9:08 a.m. at the BMO Harris Bank at 4 Blanchard Circle after the bank alarm sounded, according to a news release from the Wheaton Police Department. There was a large police presence in the area while police investigated.

A man entered the bank and presented a note requesting money then fled the bank on a bicycle, according to the news release. The man didn't display a weapon or imply he had one.

The robber is described as a white man who wore a black hoodie with the hood up, dark jeans, a blank mask and black gloves, the news release said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call Lt. Ryan Conway at (630) 260-2079.