Illinois Dems unveil proposed congressional map

Democrats in the Illinois General Assembly released the proposed new congressional map today, with the lines drawn to yield 14 Democratic and 3 Republican districts.

The current House delegation is made up of 13 Democrats and five Republicans. GOP Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Rodney Davis have said they might run for senator or governor if they determine there is no district where they have a chance to win.

State House and Senate leaders will hold hearings on the proposed map next week with a vote by the end of the month.

The three-seat pickup for Democrats in the Illinois remap could determine whether Democrats, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, continue to control the House after the 2022 elections, so this map will draw national attention and will likely face court challenges.

The map also shows three districts drawn to maximize the power of Black voters and one district to amplify Hispanic voting-age population strength -- the same as present.

In a release, the House and Senate Redistricting Committees said the proposed map was "designed to comply with federal law and ensure the broad diversity of the state is reflected in the elected officials sent to represent Illinois in Washington, D.C."

The map can be viewed at www.ilsenateredistricting.com.