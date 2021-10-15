Another threat closes Naperville North

For the second time in a month, Naperville North High School had to close because of a threat to the school. Daily Herald file photo

For the second time in a month, Naperville North High School was forced to close for the day due to a threat to the school.

Naperville North Principal Stephanie Posey made the announcement at 10:15 a.m. Friday, an hour after a soft lockdown of the building was enforced due to an unspecified threat. Students were released starting at about 11 a.m.

"Again, I know this is stressful, but it is imperative that we maintain calm in the building for the safety and security of the students and staff, allowing the plan to work effectively," Posey said in her announcement. "Please know that we continue to collaborate with the Naperville Police Department to ensure that all students and staff are kept safe throughout the release process, and we thank parents and guardians or your patience and cooperation."

Naperville police Cmdr. Michaus Williams provided no further information on the threat because it's still under investigation. He also said the decision to lockdown and dismiss early was made by the school and Naperville Unit District 203.

"We are working the law enforcement end of things and hope to hold the person responsible for this threat accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Williams said.

Friday's threat comes after a bomb threat was emailed to Naperville North on Sept. 22, which also forced the cancellation of school for the day.