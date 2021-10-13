Northbrook resident to appear on 'Wheel of Fortune'

A retired teacher and librarian would seem to stand a good chance at success on the "Wheel of Fortune." Northbrook resident Bonnie Roomniak will get that chance.

Roomniak will be on the "Wheel" Oct. 19 as part of the long-running game show's "Great American Cities Week." Contestants from different cities will be featured Oct. 18-22, and the show will have segments with hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White visiting notable spots in those cities.

Roomniak, along with contestants from Bartlett and Calumet Heights, were selected for "Wheel of Fortune" after applying online with a video submission and participating in a virtual audition.

Roomniak was a teacher and librarian at St. Daniel the Prophet School in Chicago from 1995-2010. She moved to The Lodge of Northbrook in 2015 and started teaching at Bright Horizons at Northbrook as an infant preschool resource teacher until her retirement in 2018.

Veteran "Wheel" watchers, Bonnie and Bob Roomniak have three adult children including a son, Christopher, a Special Olympics participant. Bonnie plans to donate any cash winnings to Misericordia, a charity of the Archdiocese of Chicago that provides housing and support for Christopher and some 600 children and adults on a 31-acre campus in Chicago.

"Wheel of Fortune" participants go home with at least $1,000.

Roomniak and her fellow contestants will spin the wheel starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, on ABC-7.