Maddie Amelia pop-up shop to benefit OLPH Women's Club

The Glenview-based boutique Maddie Amelia is hosting a series of pop-up shops now through December.

You'll find the pop-ups at 1726 Glenview Road on the following dates: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. now through Oct. 18, Nov. 1-8 and Dec. 6-13; 5% of all purchases benefit the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Women's Club.

The online store also is presenting another in-person event, "Girlfriends Boutique & Bites," from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Willow Creek Shopping Center, 2231 Willow Road, Glenview, in the former Pier 1 site.

Among the offerings at that event is the chance to support Friends of Youth Services of Glenview/Northbrook by purchasing raffle tickets. To register for "Girlfriends," visit ysgn.org/girlfriends-boutique.

Maddie Amelia offers a variety of clothing and accessories, jewelry, home decor, items for pets, stationery, and more. Visit maddieamelia.com or call (847) 612-7326.