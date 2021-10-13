HERALD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: GLENBROOK NORTH'S ALEXIS MYERS

Competing at the Illinois High School Association Class 3A girls golf state final in Decatur, Glenbrook North freshman Alexis Myers represents a strong future in the sport for the Spartans. Courtesy of Justin Gerbich

Stating her case for a strong run, and that of her team as well, Glenbrook North freshman Alexis Myers finished in a tie for 17th place at the Illinois High School Association Class 2A girls golf state final tournament at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur.

Myers led a Spartans squad that had qualified for the golf championship for the first time in school history. A team that will graduate only senior Yoolae Rho, Glenbrook North finished in an eighth-place tie with O'Fallon in the team standings over Oct. 8-9.

Barrington won the title with Loyola Academy third and New Trier fifth.

"It was pretty cool making it to state for the first time in Glenbrook North history, and making the cut," said Myers, whose brother, Eli, is on the Spartans boys team. Another brother, Evan Myers, is a sophomore on the Texas A & M men's golf team.

"I did really good the first day," Alexis Myers said. "I was expecting more out of myself the second day, but overall I did pretty well."

Myers carded a 74 on the first day, just 4 strokes off the lead. She played 1-under over her last nine holes Friday at Hickory Point, starting with a birdie and scoring even-par over the next eight holes.

Though Myers said her strength is distance off the tee, Spartans coach Mike Schroeder likes her all-around game, and her composure.

"She can really do everything well. She can hit every shot," said the ninth-year head coach.

"One of her biggest strengths is she's a tough competitor. She's mentally strong, and in this sport that makes all the difference in the world," he said.

Myers won Libertyville's invite during the regular season and placed second individually in the Central Suburban League South tournament, but she had to skip the Glenbrook North regional because she caught the COVID-19 virus.

She tied for fifth place at the Conant sectional, but the two-day grind in Decatur took a little toll. She finished with a two-day total of 151, 10 strokes back of medalist Mara Janess of Barrington.

"I was really tired," she said. "I wasn't used to all the walking because I'd been in my room all day."

Overall, though, she described her play as "pretty steady."

The young Spartans have an opportunity to be better than merely steady. Graduating only Rho, they return Myers, fellow freshmen Kaylee Hwang and Kacie Moon -- who finished 24th out of the 95 golfers who competed over the two days -- sophomore Alina Chie and juniors Hannah Oh and Chloe Hwang, Kaylee's sister.

"Next year we've got two or three more freshmen coming in who are really good tournament players, and we have me and Kacie Moon and a couple other girls," Myers said. "It'll be pretty tough to make the lineup for the North people."