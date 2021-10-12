 

One person critically injured in two-vehicle Schaumburg crash

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 10/12/2021 11:39 AM

Three people were hurt, including one who suffered critical injuries, in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Schaumburg.

Police said officers responded to the intersection of Irving Park and Springinsguth roads just after 1:45 p.m. Monday.

 

Initial investigation of the crash indicates one vehicle was northbound on Springinsguth Road with two people inside and the second vehicle was eastbound on Irving Park Road with only the driver inside when the vehicles collided.

It's unclear which vehicle struck the other. The investigation of the crash is ongoing, police said.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The pair in the other vehicle suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, police officials said.

The current medical condition of the three is unknown.

