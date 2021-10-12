Glenview man struck by hit-and-run driver Saturday dies

A 22-year-old Glenview man struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday in Indian Creek has died, Lake County authorities said Tuesday.

The man, identified as Wojciech Glowik, died Monday at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was taken after the crash early Saturday morning.

According to Lake County sheriff's police, Glowik was discovered at about 2:10 a.m. by sheriff's deputies responding to a report of a man down in the 200 block of Route 45.

Preliminary autopsy reports indicate Glowik died from multiple injuries suffered in the crash, the Lake County coroner's office said Tuesday.

Sheriff's police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle involved in the crash. Investigators believe it was a white Audi Q5 or Q7 made from 2007 to 2017. The SUV could have minor front-end damage and a missing passenger's-side mirror, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked call the sheriff's office at (847) 549-5200.